'Major barrier' to Portlaoise hospital's maternity unit's future identified in new report

The lack of an 'agreed' plan for the future of Portlaoise hospital is 'a major barrier' to sealing an agreement to secure maternity services at the facility, according the the health services watchdog that has carried out a third big report on the Laois facility since 2015.

The issue is highlighted in a new report on Ireland's maternity services by the health watchdog HIQA. It s called 'Overview report of HIQA’s monitoring programme against the National Standards for Safer Better Maternity Services, with a focus on obstetric emergencies'.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has also produced 19 individual reports on the hospitals and units including the service at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. The individual reports were carried out following unannounced visits.

The reports highlight improvements at the Laois unit since controversy engulfed the facility in 2014 when it emerged that babies had died there unnecessarily. Key to overhauling services subsequently was memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Coombe Women and Children's University Hospital in Dublin. It is one of the big three maternity hospitals.

While significant steps have been taken in this process since it was signed in 2015, HIQA now finds that the absence of a decision on the overall future path for all medical services in Portlaoise is preventing its full implementation.

"Progress in implementing the MOU had not led, however, to the full establishment of a maternity network as defined in the National Maternity Strategy. This means that the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital’s senior management team had no direct oversight or responsibility for maternity services provided at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

"The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital told HIQA that the lack of an overall agreed future plan for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise represented a major barrier to further progress on establishing a maternity network under a single governance structure,".

The overall document and 19 inspection have their roots in a process which began with HIQA's statutory investigation into Portlaoise hospital ordered by the Minister for Health in 2014 following an RTÉ Investigates programme.

The subsequent 2015 report published highlighted many managerial and safety shortcomings in the maternity unit and elsewhere in the hospital. Among the key recommendations was that a plan be drawn up for Portlaoise hospital by the HSE. It did not outline what this should recommend other than that the hospital be in a position to deliver services safely.

The hospital was the subject of a follow up HIQA report in 2016 which noted improvements but highlighted the absence of a plan for the future and the need to decide what services could be safely delivered there. However, it also noted the positive impact of the integration of the Portlaoise unit and the Coombe.

The promised integrated network was viewed as the future to securing services in Portlaoise as it meant any complicated births or pregnancies would be handled by the Coombe.

The HSE eventually presented a controversial plan to the Minister for Health Simon Harris in late November 2017. It was linked to an overall plan for the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. The plans proposed a downgrade of Portlaoise removing A&E, ICU, paediatrics, maternity and most surgery. It proposed relocating them to a reconfigured hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly. It was costed and include a timeframe and claimed to be backed by national clinicial leads employed by the health service.

However, its implementation has stalled in the face of public opposition in late 2017. Minister Simon Harris never rejected the plan which remains on his desk in the Departemnt. He did promise to consult locally on the future. He said he would appointed an independent facilitator. This never happened.

However, the outgoing Minister said in in a two paragraph letter in the run up to the General Election that Sláintecare now takes precedence over previous reconfiguration plans. He said there was no plan to 'reduce capacity'. He did not elaborate on what other proposals were in the pipeline.

HIQA says that under the memorandum of understanding a senior consultant obstetrician from the Coombe was assigned as the Clinical Director for Integration and attended the maternity unit in Portlaoise for two days each week to provide support and clinical leadership at the maternity unit.

HIQA says that policies, procedures and clinical practice guidelines for maternity care were shared across both sites, where relevant. Learning from perinatal mortality and morbidity meetings were shared across both sites.

Two consultant neonatologists, who had joint appointments with both hospitals provided training, support and advice for medical and nursing staff in the special care baby unit in Portlaoise. They also assisted with the standardisation of policies, procedures and clinical practice guidelines to improve neonatal care at the special care baby unit in the midland hospital.