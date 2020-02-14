Laois County Council issues Storm Dennis severe weather alert to the public

Laois County Council has upped its preparations for Storm Dennis ahead of likely flooding and other impacts this weekend.

The local authority issued a Severe Weather Update issued at 3pm on Friday, February 14

"Taking account of Status Yellow Weather Warnings there is an ongoing flood risk in County Laois through to next week. Predicted rainfall, taken in conjunction with prevailing river levels, give rise to this flood risk. In the first instance flood risk largely relates to Mountmellick, Mountrath and to the usual flood hotspots throughout the county and focused on Saturday evening/night.

"Sandbags and signage for road closures are already to hand and available from Laois County Council where required. Roads staff and Fire & Emergency crews are on standby to support flood management measures over the weekend.

"Forecast winds also give rise to the possibility of fallen trees and these will be attended to in the normal way," said the council.

The council said that for out of office hours severe weather assistance please the public is asked to contact 057 8664235. Where flooding requires road closures, the council urges people to use diversionary routes and do not drive through floods.

A further update will issue in or around 5pm on Saturday, February 15.

The Laois Severe Weather Assessment Team has met on a number of occasions during and since last weekend's Storm Ciara.