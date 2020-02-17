Councillors demand affordable houses to no avail

There is still no restoration of the affordable house scheme in Laois, because the price of building is still higher that secondhand houses.

The paperwork has now been set up for hard pressed low income Laois people to buy a new home. The only catch is that no such houses are available.

“I’ve huge concerns. I don’t want to tick a box. I want to see plans for delivery of a scheme on stream. Is there meat in the sandwich?” said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

A member of the Laois strategic policy committee for housing, she proposed the approval of required paperwork at the January meeting of Laois County Council.

However Cllr Dwane Stanley noted the low income threshold for families to qualify for a council house, not updated since 2011.

“A couple with one child earning over €520 a week is not eligible for housing, we’ve no hope to give them. We have no choice but to approve this, but I don’t want it to just be a bit of waffle,” she said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell is also on the housing committee.

“Yes we don’t have a scheme but there is no harm having this ready for when the market conditions allow us to do it,” she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly suggests that individual vacant derelict houses be bought by the council, renovated and sold as affordable homes.

However Director of Services for planning Joe Delaney said it is just for new housing schemes that are not yet developed.

“The cost of building versus the cost of houses in the market are very similar. That’s not to say we won’t develop a scheme in the future, we’ll keep it under review,” he said.

The document sets out priorities on who gets the homes.

“First is the suitability of a house for a tenant or family, then how long is the applicant living in Laois, then we would look at their education needs for a nearby school, and if there are still more applicants we look at if they are working within 20km of the house. If there is a scheme in the future the members can revise this. We are one of the few local authorities that don’t have it in place,” he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran suggested that the scheme be widened to take in people who lost their homes in the downturn while Cllr Tom Mulhall said he wants the council to do compulsory purchases on more vacant boarded up houses.

The Affordable Housing scheme sold council built homes to eligible low income first time buyers for cheaper than market prices. It ended in 2011 but is recently revived in Dublin.

Last June councillors refused to approve Draft Affordable Housing Scheme 2019-2024 paperwork, legally required by the Housing Act because no houses were on offer.