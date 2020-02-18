People 'penalised for trying to do the right thing' at full bottlebanks

A Laois councillor wants Laois County Council to arrange extra collections at bottle banks at Christmas.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald from Portlaoise tabled a motion at the January meeting.

“It's very obvious we are not up to speed. Every other business at Christmas allows for extra hours for staff. We are penalising people for trying to do the right thing. I know it's not right but people are being fined for bringing boxes of bottles,” she said.

Cllr James Kelly seconded.

The council replied that the contract is with Glassco for bottle bank collections, and is jointly shared with Offaly, Longford and Westmeath county councils. It is up for renewal this year.

Laois' 43 bottle banks are monitored daily by council staff they said and if extra collections are required this is requested. However Glassco were very busy with extra callouts at Christmas.

The council said that it has asked that the next tender includes the prioritising of the busiest banks.