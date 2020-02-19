Huge support for young Laois mother struck by heart failure

A young Laois mother of three has received the shock diagnosis that she is in heart failure and needs a transplant.

Denise Geoghegan, 39 from Portarlington went from feeling unwell after Christmas to now being confined to a hospital room waiting and hoping for a life saving heart transplant.

A day ago the community began donating to a fundraising account to support her husband and three children, and it is nearing €5,000 such is the regard for the family in the area.

Her husband Emmett spoke to the Leinster Express this Wednesday February 19 about their trauma.

First he explained what happened.

"Denise wasn't well and she went to her doctor the first week after Christmas. There are heart problems in the family. Her dad is on a pacemaker and her aunt died from heart failure. Denise just felt really tired and her legs and feet were swelling," Emmett said.

Denise was sent by her doctor straight to Portlaoise hospital.

"She was there for a week. Her heart was functioning at 10%. It just came on her, it's heart failure. There was talk of a pacemaker but they decided she was too weak. They transferred her to James' hospital and she was there for another week or so. Now she is in the Mater hospital in the coronary care unit. Last Friday they put her on the transplant list," he said.

On the same day that Denise was put on the list, the first heart in months became available for transplant. Denise and another patient were prepared and 'worked up' for it but Denise was not chosen.

"She had ketones in her body from her diabetes and that went against her. The surgeon told her she could be let down three or four times," Emmett said.

Denise is so sick that she cannot come home or even leave the coronary ward until she gets a heart transplant.

"We can't even put her in a wheelchair and take her downstairs for a coffee," Emmett said.

He said his wife is staying mentally strong and positive.

"She is in good spirits, taking it better than I could. She is a strong person that way," he said.

They have three sons, Curtis is 20, Corey is 14 and Caeden is 7.

Emmett works at diamond drilling in Dublin and is working as much as he can, driving up and back home to see their sons, then driving back up in the evening to see Denise.

"It's tough. It's hard getting the lads up to see her too. My sisters are a big help they are making dinners for us every evening. I do a bit of homework with Caeden then go back up. I'm trying to get into a routine. It's just the way it is. It's just a sticky situation, there are others in a similar boat. I am trying to stay strong for the boys," he said.

Denise works in DPD couriers in Portarlington.

"Both of our employers have been so supportive. I've taken about 10 days off already to be with Denise. I will need to take a month or two off after the operation too to mind the boys so Denise avoids infection," he said.

Denise's best friend and neighbour Mary Mulhall has set up a gofundme account after consultation with Denise.

"They were both working full time and their outgoings are big. It's hit them really hard. It could be a year before she gets the transplant. Everything seems to be falling apart for them," Mary told the Leinster Express.

"Emmett will have to take time off. Money shouldn't be an extra burden," she said.

The support has been huge, with many local people donating up to €50 and €100 at a time.

Emmett thanks everyone.

"It is unbelievable support, from Bracknagh where I'm from and from Portarlington where Denise (nee Lyons) is from. A big thanks to everyone," he said.

