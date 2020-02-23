DR EDDIE: Four out of the five leaders miss their weight targets

It is week six of the Operation Transformation series and imagine four of five of our leaders didn’t hit their targets.

Medical issues came to the fore for some and I think a wee bit of complacency could be creeping in.

I am always mindful of Karl Henry's sage advice that as you get fitter you need to work harder for the results.

Last week I raised the flag of the need for perseverance to stick at things. Next week will tell the tale.

In addition our leaders need to focus on the responsibility of leading and trying to inspire the thousands of their followers.

Leaders lead by setting good example.

A new twist to the routine

The leader’s for next week will be required to follow the OT plan without access to information from the OT App. It’s an experiment to see can they maintain their gains and not fall back into old patters.

Shane: Target 3lbs Lost 2 lbs

Shane didn’t hit his target this week, which I was surprised about given the effort he has put in.

This is believe me a defining moment in Shane’s life, he is at the cusp of so many new insights and is putting himself on the road to better health.

He is facing a complex surgical procedure associated with his bladder condition which will require six months of rehabilitation.

The fitter that you are going into rehab, the faster you will come out of it fully recovered.

He is a happier man. More contented. Paul from Sligo who was last year's leader visited Shane, it was so powerful. Nothing can beat peer to peer guidance and support.

Paul encouraged Shane to reflect about being truly present in his children’s lives or be a observer on occasions.

Over the course of OT Shane has reduced his over commitments and been more at home and more supportive to Clodagh. He has rediscovered himself.

Lorraine: Target 1lbs lost 0 lbs

Lorraine refused to feel defeated this week despite a 0lb weight loss. Lorraine’s disturbed and low level of sleep; going to bed at 12.30pm and only getting five hours a night is a tell tall sign.

There is research evidence related to poor sleep and weight gain and obesity.

The quality of Lorraine's cardiovascular sessions are significantly impacted.

Interestingly Lorraine didn’t embrace Karl’s idea of buggy and fitness. Lorraine s trying to establish a sleep routine with two year old Jodie. My advice was to do this after OT is over.

Lorraine is full of enthusiasm (maybe not energy!) and has commenced this night-time battle.

A 2lb target has been sent for next week, can Lorraine raise to the challenge?

I believe she is a fighter but I have a small doubt based on past weigh-ins.

Barry: Target 4lbs Lost 11lbs

Wow 11 lbs fom the boxer in Cork. He is loving the boxing ring, so much so he is talking of getting a boxing licence and going into the ring.

What was noticeably present was a great energy and mood. The cloud has lifted. Barry is getting a new home with Andrea and Aoife talked to him about the area of food architecture – so interesting and after doing a wee bit of refurbishment myself what great advice . Keep REAL food front and centre and processed crap out of sight.

I am intrigued as to what Barry will post next week. He’s on fire.

Andrea: Target 3lbs Lost 2lbs

Andrea missed her target, now that is unusual for the star pupil of OT 2020.

It turns out to be related to Poly Cystic Ovarian Disease. She has commenced medication to assist in that matter supported by her GP and Dr Sumi.

My view is always that medical issues need to take priority over OT goals. Its not that they contradict but priorities need to be always towards our health.

I loved the way Barry and Andrea who lets face it are taller than most in their new house have to have counter heights made to measure.

That’s important I believe to st up your environment so you can excel.

Tanya: Target 2lbs Lost 0lbs

No wright loss for Tanya, who it turns out required some medicines which cause water retention.

She was gutted in fairness. Tanya has great home support, I wonder though how much cooking she does for herself? And yes if she was a man I would ask that too.

I have seen tremendous growth in Tanya. When we first met she seemed like a young adolescent, fearful and timid.

Now I see power and presence, that’s the area I would like to see Tanya grow more into.

In life we all need to stretch goals towards a place where we grow into.

What are your stretch goals? Are they related to your health and fitness, your relationships, your work, your children?

Plan and review your goals that’s my takeaway this week.