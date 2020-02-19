HSE has not agreed to fund Portlaoise hospital's maternity unit's redevelopment

The HSE has not agreed to spend money on overhauling the maternity unit at Portlaoise hospital despite risks to women and babies associated with the physical infrastructure of the unit being flagged with it, according to the health service watchdog report published last week.

The shortcomings in the unit has led the Health Information and Quality Authority to find the maternity unit at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise to be non compliant when it came to the physical environment needed to deliver safe, high-quality care and protects the health and wellbeing of women and their babies.

“The hospital had an outdated physical infrastructure that did not meet recommended design and infrastructural specifications for modern maternity services,” said the report.

Hiqa found that the infrastructure was not in line with the recommended guidelines.

“The hospital had completed some refurbishments in the maternity unit and had escalated this risk to the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. There was no agreed funding or timeframe for any further redevelopment of the infrastructure,” said the Hiqa report which was published alongside 19 other reports on maternity hospitals and units.

A national report published with the individual assesements recommends that the HSE “address infrastructural deficits in all maternity units and hospitals”.

Sean Egan, Hiqa’s Head of Healthcare, said the poor infrastructure and physical environment across maternity services significantly impacts on a woman’s comfort, dignity and privacy, and increases the potential risk of cross infection for women and babies. Addressing the ageing infrastructure across many maternity services will require significant funding,” he said.

The Hiqa inspectors who carried out an unnanounced visited in Portlaoise in May 2019 observed that space in the assessment area was limit. Staff told them that providing care there was “a challenge”.

The maternity ward consists of 28beds. Though recently refurbished Hiqa said there were “multiple deficiencies”.

Although spacious, Hiqa said the four birthing room Labour ward did not meet the recommended design and infrastructural specifications to provide safe high quality care in a modern maternity service.