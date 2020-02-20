Laois Offaly TD calls for halt on direct provision centre plan

Independent TD for Laois and Offaly, Carol Nolan, has called on the Department of Justice to suspend proposals to convert The Marian Hostel on High Street, Tullamore, into a residential centre catering for 168 asylum seekers until a full and thorough public consultation process has been concluded.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as anger and frustration continue to grow within Offaly about the development which will see a number of families in residence by the end of March.

“This was an entirely unnecessary and provocative approach by the Department that has rightly led to a great degree of anger in the local communities," she said.

"I am aware that the Department is preparing to meet members of the Tullamore Municipal District of Offaly County Council on Thursday to discuss the plans; but this is coming after a decision has been made by the Department and in the absence of proper consultation.This is utterly disrespectful.

"The people of Tullamore and Offaly are among the kindest and most welcoming people, but that does not give the Department of Justice, or the government for that matter, any justification for imposing such a significant proposal on them without seeking their views.

"We want to play our part; of that there is no doubt. But we must do so in a practical and consultative environment where peoples concern around access to services and the many other matters that will come into play, can be addressed.

"The Department must suspend these plans until the communities of Tullamore have had an opportunity to voice their views on this new centre,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil Deputy Barry Cowen, Laois Offaly TD said a meeting will take place today Thursday February 20 with councillors.

Responding to confirmation that the Department of Justice is to open the Direct Provision Centre early in March, he said the Department must ensure that there is a fulsome consultation with the local community and that the residents are afforded the supports they require.

“I have been in touch with the liaison officer in the Department of Justice and they assure me there will be a cohesive plan in place. I understand they will be meeting with the Councillors from Tullamore Municipal District. I hope the Department will use this opportunity to provide detailed plans to the local community, including details of how local infrastructure will be improved to accommodate the increased population.

“The process of providing accommodation for 168 new residents in the town must be gradual and meet all requirements. There is universal agreement that the Direct Provision system poses many challenges, but the key objective should be to ensure that any facility is up to standard and that the local community is able to cope with the increased population.

“The Department must actively engage with the local community and outline to them how the process will proceed,” Dep Cowen concluded.