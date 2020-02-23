Laois council urges public to prepare for flooding after Met Éireann issues alert

Laois County Council has urged people to deploy or strenghten flood defences and take care on roads especially those which are flooded in a severe weather update for the county.

Simon Walton, Laois County Council, Director of Services, issued a statement on behalf of Laois County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team.The local authority issued a statement at 1pm on Sunday, February 23.

"Following a review of weather forecasts, prevailing river levels in Co Laois and a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Co Laois through Sunday night into early Monday morning, Laois County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team wishes to highlight the following.

"Forecast rainfall for tonight (Sunday) is likely to give rise to river levels higher than those experienced recently following Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis. Please deploy flood defences where available and/or replenish, strengthen flood defences deployed over recent weeks. Prepare for water levels to exceed recent levels in the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Monday morning is invariably a busy morning for road traffic. Please drive carefully tomorrow morning, respect and obey diversionary signage where it is in place and be mindful of localised flooding," said the statement.