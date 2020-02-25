Laois Snapshots Winner announced

The winner of the Laois Snapshots competition is Ger Lawler from Derrykearn, Abbeyleix

Ger's photo of his mother and sister getting ready for a trip in a Morris Minor was voted the ultimate winner in our grand final poll last week.

Ger who is now 85 has had an interest in photography all his life. He has always believed in carrying a camera around with him in order to "never miss a golden opportunity."

Ger spent 50 years working in Avonmore, in the Raheen branch and for a few years in Donaghmore in the 1970s.

He began work at the age of 14 in August 1948 and retired in August 1998.

As the prize winner Ger will receive vouchers to the value of €100 from our sponsors: Clement Herron Real Estate, G's Gourmet Jams, Booth Precast & Concrete Products Ltd, Lilly's Bar, Michael Moore Car Sales and Portarlington Leisure Centre.