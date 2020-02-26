Hundreds of new car park spaces in the pipeline for Portlaoise hospital

Acute car parking problems at Portlaoise hospital is set to be addressed through a three-phase expansion and reconfiguration plan drawn up by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Nearly 250 extra car parking spaces are set to be added to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise hospital under the plans to be submitted to Laois County Council.

The HSE has notified council planners of its intention to implement a three-phase project. It is proposed to create the extra spaces through the configuration of existing car parks and the development of new parking lots.

Phase one will see 101 extra spaces to the existing car parks to the south of the Block Road entrance behind the hospital. The first phase involves the reconfiguration of the existing entrance/exit and the provision of vehicle access control barriers to the existing Block Road entrance.

Phase two involves the addition of 80 new spaces to the west of the hospital on land beside the Block Road entrance.

Phase three will see the reconfiguration and extension of the car park to the north (front) of the hospital at the Dublin Road entrance. This will involve the provision of 10 new spaces and the upgrade the Dublin Road entrance.

The third phase will also involve the provision of 51 extra spaces and new control barriers by reconfiguring and upgrading the car park to the east of the hospital fronting ono the Emergency Department.