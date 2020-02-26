Latest official update on river flood levels near Mountmellick and Portarlington

River levels near Mountmellick have dropped back to median flood levels since rising rapidly last weekend but the level remains above average downstream on the River Barrow in Portarlington.

Laois County Council staff and County Laois Fire and Rescue Service crew have been on alert and action for the past three weeks in Mountmellick, since Storm Ciara struck on February 9 and 10.

High river levels recorded on the nearby River Barrow during Storm Ciara were exceeded in recent days according to Office of Public Works (OPW) official river levels. The level at the Borness station was 2.5 metres at 4am on Wednesday which was just short of the 2.7 metre record flood level recorded during the flooding of November 2017 which devastated the town.

The Barrow has exceeded the median flood level at the Borness Station since Sunday morning February 23 but has since dropped back to the median level by 4.30 pm on Wednesday, February 26.

The Borness Station is a pinch point near Mountmellick because small rivers that flow through the Laois town enter the River Barrow at the location. If the Borness is in flood it raises the risk of flooding in the town.

Meanwhile, the OPW levels also show that the River Barrow was at nearly 2.6 metres in Portarlington around 4pm on Thursday afternoon February 26. It peaked at almost 2.7 metres at 5pm on Wednesday, February 25.

The highest level on the Barrow in Portarlington was recorded at 3.2 metres in 1990.

Thousands of acres of land around both towns remain flooded.

Met Éireann is predicting another spell of wintry weather. It says rain will turn heavy and persistent for a time overnight on Friday night.