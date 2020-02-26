Politicians have 'responsibility' for flood 'chaos' says community activist as thousands of Laois acres are submerged

The flooding of thousands of acres of land in south Laois could be prevented if a plans drawn up to do so were implemented, according to a community activist.

Michael G Phelan is involved in various groups in south Laois including the Woodenbridge Paddlers which is based on the River Erkina a tributary of the River Nore. He says the latest flooding is preventable if there were votes in solving the problems.

"Over 1,800 acres is now under flood water between Rathdowney and Durrow where the River Erkina bursts its banks. This area has a history of flooding in recent years due to the fact that the River Erkina has had no maintenance work carried out for nearly half of a century despite constant lobbying from local groups.

"Several surveys have been conducted over the years including a recent Natura Impact Statement (NIS) prepared on behalf of the Woodenbridge Paddlers at a cost of €18,000 but as of yet, no work has been done," he said.

Mr Phelan said the area has been left out when the Disadvantage Area was drawn up in the 1990s and was overlooked when a review of the Disadvantage Area now known as an Area of Natural Constraint (ANC) was conducted in 2018.

"Maintenance of our rivers is as important as that of our roads as the lack of work on our waterways has resulted in fallen trees backing up debris and silt to clog the rivers resulting in the mass flooding now experienced," he said.

Mr Phelan called for a single overarching body to replace the multi agencies that currently exist. He said this would allow decisions to be made such as has been proposed on the Erkina.

He wants politicians to take action but questioned their willingness to do anything.

"Our elected representatives who can legislate for change must become engaged as they have a responsibility for the current chaos. However, the water will recede they will move on as there are very few votes in rivers," he said.