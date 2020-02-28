Big news for first Burger King restaurant in Laois

It's official, the first Burger King restaurant in Laois has opened.

The restaurant is located in the Midway Food Court off Junction 17 of the M7 motorway.

Inga Gudaviciene Manager of the food court confirmed the opening, whtch brings 18 more jobs to Portlaoise.

"It opened on Thursday February 27," she said.

She said they are extending the opening hours of the food court starting next Monday to open until 11pm instead of 10pm.