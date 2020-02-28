River levels on the rise again near Mountmellick as Storm Jorge approaches

River levels near Mountmellick are rising again as Storm Jorge approaches.

Official Office of Public Works river level recordings show that the River Barrow dropped dramatically to 1.5 metres in the space of three days this week. The Borness river level checking station showed that it had reached a depth of 2.5 metres by February 25 after last weekend's heavy rain.

However, by Friday lunchtime, February 28, the level had begun to rise sharply once again to nearly 1.8 metres.

The Borness station is important because rivers that flow through and around Mountmellick join the River Barrow at Borness. The higher the level at the Borness station the higher the risk of flooding in the Laois town which was hit badly by floods in 2017.

The Borness is upstream of nearby Portarlington which has also seen lands and roads flood during February's stormy wet weather.

The level of the River Barrow in Portarlington had dropped dramatically since it rose above the median flood level on February 25 to 2.5 metres. It continues to fall.

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow and Orange weather warnings for Storm Jorge with the worst of the weather due to hit on Saturday.

Laois County Council staff have been on alert and active since early February when Storm Ciara struck. It has had to deal with flooding around Laois with both towns at highest risk of flooding right through the month.

Other parts of Laois have also been hit by flooding during recent weeks.