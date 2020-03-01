School to close after link found to Coronavirus case in Ireland

A secondary school is to close on the east of Ireland after confirmation of a link between a case on the Coronavirus and the school.

Health authorities did not name the school but said it would be closed for two weeks.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

Contact Tracing of the confirmed Covid-19 case, in the east of Ireland, has identified and made contact with a secondary school. The principal, staff and parents of pupils of this school have been notified. Following risk assessment, all pupils and teachers are being treated as close contacts of the confirmed case.

The school will close for the duration of the incubation period, which is 14 days.

All pupils and teachers are being asked to restrict their movements until the end of the incubation period and will receive guidance on the meaning of ‘restricted movements’.

Public health doctors will actively follow-up with all students and teachers on a daily basis over the coming 14 days.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: “Contact tracing has assessed that close contacts of this patient includes pupils and teachers of a secondary school. Public health doctors are in direct contact with pupils, their parents and the staff involved.

"Patient confidentiality in this case, and in all cases, should be respected. The Department of Health will provide updated information as necessary.”

The Department of Education said: “The Department of Education is available to assist the school in any way necessary. The Departments of Education and Health are in regular contact. The closing of this school was a decision made on public health grounds after risk assessment deemed it appropriate. All other schools will remain open. The Departments will continue to communicate with all schools on this issue.”

Covid-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (e.g. droplets from coughing or sneezing), or by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on.

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.