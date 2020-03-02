Council workers and emergency staff commended by trade union on response to Storm Jorge

The country's biggest trade union has commended the response of public service workers to helping people during Storm Jorge.

SIPTU has praised public service members working in local authorities, fire, health, ambulance and emergency services and the Office of Public Works (OPW) for protecting families and communities and for keeping public services going throughout storm Jorge over the weekend.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary for the Public Service, John King. He praised the work of staff during what was the third big storm of the month following Ciara and Dennis.

“Several thousand SIPTU members have been involved in assisting the public in preparing for Storm Jorge, ensuring their safety during it, and tackling any repair work that needs to be done.

“Over the weekend, our members worked tirelessly, night and day, to protect communities across the country and in the most affected counties of Clare, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Galway, Kildare, Meath and Wexford from the worst excess of this storm. Their readiness and commitment has undoubtedly prevented any major incidents or injuries to members of the public. It is times like this that should convince us all of the real value of our public services and the workers providing them.

“However, the consequences of Storm Jorge will only really be felt in the coming week as the heavy rainfall seeps into rivers particularly in Connacht and in the Midlands with increasing flood risks for communities in these areas,” he said.

Mr King said staff must be properly resourced to be able to respond properly.

“We are repeating our call for the Government to ensure that frontline services provided by the local authorities, fire, ambulance and rescue services and the Office of Public Works have the resources to maintain the State’s ability to respond appropriately to red weather warnings and that we have proper flood relief plans in place to deal with the aftermath of such events,” he said.