Laois Offaly Green Party candidate wants to represent farming in Leinster House

Unsuccessful Laois-Offaly General Election candidate, Pippa Hackett, has been selected by the Green Party to seek re-election to the Seanad.

An outgoing senator, Ms Hackett will run on the Agriculture panel. She was elected to the Seanad for the first time last year just a few months after winning a local election seat on Offaly County Council in Edenderry.

The Geashill woman's husband, Mark, was co-opted to her council seat when she entered the Seanad in 2019.

“As the Green Party's Spokesperson on Agriculture, Heritage and Animal Welfare, I am delighted to get my party's nomination to contest the Seanad election for the Agricultural Panel.

“I am a mother, a wife, a farmer, a community campaigner, and a busy person who gets things done. Farming beef and sheep in Co Offaly close to the Laois border, I know first-hand the difficulties faced by farming and rural communities. In the Midlands, in particular, we face unique problems which require action at a national level, and at a scale never seen before.

“How we protect our environment and deal with the climate and biodiversity crisis, will be the defining issue of this decade, and the Seanad needs informed and practical voices on this issue.”

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said: “We need Green thinking in the Seanad now more than ever. The next decade will be critical to delivering the kind of change we need to tackle climate breakdown, nature loss and growing inequality."

Ms Hacket ran for the Greens in the five-seat Laois Offaly constituency in the General Election. She was the last candidate standing coming in sixth and missing out on the seat

She received 3,494 and end with more than 7,000 votes at the eleventh and final count.