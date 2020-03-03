Laois County Council HQ evacuated in safety alert

Laois County Council's HQ was evacuated this morning over a safety alert.

County Hall on James Fintan Lalor in Portlaoise closed at about 10am this Tuesday March 3 over a gas safety alert.

All staff were evacuated during the closure, caused by a suspected gas leak.

"County Hall in Portlaoise is currently closed to the public due to a gas safety alert. Further update will be given at 11am. Apologies for any inconvenience caused," it said.

It reopened again before 11am.

"County Hall has now reopened. This mornings closure was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and staff," the office posted at about 10.45am.