Saorview TV frequencies are changing

Saorview customers are advised that TV frequencies around the country are changing on March 4.

Following a decision by the EU, some of the TV broadcast spectrum that is used by Saorview is being reallocated for other purposes.

Many customers won’t notice anything at all, some will need to take action to ensure their service continues. Many customers won't notice any change. For some a simple rescan or their Saorview box or TV will solve any issues. A small number of customers will need to take further action and should contact Saorview if a channel rescan doesn’t work.

Saorview’s Jim Higgins explained what is happening.

“Most Saorview customers will experience perfect continuity of service. Some customers will need to do a simple channel rescan, while a small number of customers may need to take further action. We want to support our customers through this EU led frequency change, and our helpline and call centre is primed with the answers our customers need to continue to enjoy Saorview.

“The important thing is to check if you are affected and to take action now if needed, as our lines will get busy closer to the date. Customers are still able to enjoy service on both the new and old frequencies but after March 4th the old frequency will terminate,” he said.

Saorview advises people to visit saorview.ie/changes to find out if they are affected and required to take action.

If you are unsure whether you are affected or not, go to saorview.ie/changes , call 1890 222 012 / 01 258 3540 or email info@saorview.ie to find out more.

