Croissants, asparagus, crumpet and herbal infusions on the menu for Irish prisons

Croissants, crumpets, canned asparagus, canned sauerkraut and herbal infusions are among a long list of food products that may be procured for consumption in prisons in Portlaoise and other parts of the country.

The products are listed in an Office of Government Procurement Prior Information Notice, (PIN), for Ambient Goods for the Irish Prison Service.

The Office says in the notice that it intends to invite submissions from companies/organisations with "expertise and capability" relating to the provision of various foodstuffs.

Details of individual procurements will be advertised in due course.

The list published on the E-tenders website is as follows:

Food, beverages, tobacco and related products

Cereals

Lentils

Chick peas

Dried peas

Pulses

Dates

Raisins

Coated, canned or tinned fish

Canned salmon

Canned tuna

Instant mashed potatoes

Fruit and vegetable juices

Fruit juices

Orange juice

Grapefruit juice

Lemon juice

Pineapple juice

Grape juice

Apple juice

Mixtures of unconcentrated juices

Concentrated juices

Vegetable juices

Tomato juice

Processed beans

Processed peas

Preserved and/or canned vegetables

Beans in tomato sauce

Baked beans

Preserved tomatoes

Canned tomatoes

Tomato purée

Concentrated tomato purée

Canned mushrooms

Processed olives

Canned sauerkraut

Canned peas

Canned shelled beans

Canned whole beans

Canned asparagus

Canned olives

Rhubarb



Jams and marmalades; fruit jellies; fruit or nut purée and pastes

Marmalades

Orange marmalade

Lemon marmalade

Fruit jellies

Fruit pastes

Nut pastes

Peanut butter

Fruit purées

Jams

Apricot jam

Blackberry jam

Blackcurrant jam

Cherry jam

Raspberry jam

Strawberry jam

Processed currants

Processed raisins

Sultanas

Animal or vegetable oils and fats

Crude animal or vegetable oils and fats

Vegetable oils

Olive oil

Sesame oil

Groundnut oil

Coconut oil

Cooking oil

Frying oil

Refined fats

Margarine and similar preparations

Margarine

Liquid margarine

Reduced or low-fat spreads

Grain mill products, starches and starch products

Husked rice

Cereal or vegetable flour and related products

Wheat flour

Wholemeal flour

Breadmaking flour

Plain flour

Pastry flour

Self-raising flour

Cereal flour

Corn flour

Rice flour

Vegetable flour and meal

Mixes for the preparation of baker's wares

Cake mixes

Baking mixes

Bakery products

Cereal grain products

Ground oats

Cereal products

Prepared breakfast cereals

Cornflakes

Muesli or equivalent

Rolled oats

Processed rice

Long-grain rice

Milled rice

Broken rice

Bran

Starches and starch products

Custard powder

Miscellaneous food products

Bread products, fresh pastry goods and cakes

Bread products

Bread

Rolls

Croissants

Crumpets

Prepared bread products

Rusks and biscuits; preserved pastry goods and cakes

Sweet biscuits

Sugar and related products

Sugar

White sugar

Maple sugar and maple syrup

Molasses

Sugar syrups

Honey

Sugar products

Desserts

Cocoa; chocolate and sugar confectionery

Chocolate and sugar confectionery

Pasta products

Uncooked pasta

Prepared pasta and couscous

Coffee, tea and related products

Coffee

Roasted coffee

Decaffeinated coffee

Coffee substitutes

Tea

Green tea

Black tea

Preparations of tea or maté

Teabags

Herbal infusions

Condiments and seasonings

Vinegar; sauces; mixed condiments; mustard flour and meal; prepared mustard

Sauces, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings

Soya sauce

Mayonnaise

Chutney

Herbs and spices

Pepper

Spices

Herbs

Salt

Ginger

Miscellaneous food products and dried goods

Soups and broths

Meat soups

Fish soups

Mixed soups

Soups

Soup mixes

Broths

Stocks

Mixes for stocks

Vegetable soups

Dessert mixes

Canned goods

Beverages, tobacco and related products

Greaseproof paper

Disposable catering supplies