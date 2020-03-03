Croissants, asparagus, crumpet and herbal infusions on the menu for Irish prisons
Croissants for prisons
Croissants, crumpets, canned asparagus, canned sauerkraut and herbal infusions are among a long list of food products that may be procured for consumption in prisons in Portlaoise and other parts of the country.
The products are listed in an Office of Government Procurement Prior Information Notice, (PIN), for Ambient Goods for the Irish Prison Service.
The Office says in the notice that it intends to invite submissions from companies/organisations with "expertise and capability" relating to the provision of various foodstuffs.
Details of individual procurements will be advertised in due course.
The list published on the E-tenders website is as follows:
Food, beverages, tobacco and related products
Cereals
Lentils
Chick peas
Dried peas
Pulses
Dates
Raisins
Coated, canned or tinned fish
Canned salmon
Canned tuna
Instant mashed potatoes
Fruit and vegetable juices
Fruit juices
Orange juice
Grapefruit juice
Lemon juice
Pineapple juice
Grape juice
Apple juice
Mixtures of unconcentrated juices
Concentrated juices
Vegetable juices
Tomato juice
Processed beans
Processed peas
Preserved and/or canned vegetables
Beans in tomato sauce
Baked beans
Preserved tomatoes
Canned tomatoes
Tomato purée
Concentrated tomato purée
Canned mushrooms
Processed olives
Canned sauerkraut
Canned peas
Canned shelled beans
Canned whole beans
Canned asparagus
Canned olives
Rhubarb
Jams and marmalades; fruit jellies; fruit or nut purée and pastes
Marmalades
Orange marmalade
Lemon marmalade
Fruit jellies
Fruit pastes
Nut pastes
Peanut butter
Fruit purées
Jams
Apricot jam
Blackberry jam
Blackcurrant jam
Cherry jam
Raspberry jam
Strawberry jam
Processed currants
Processed raisins
Sultanas
Animal or vegetable oils and fats
Crude animal or vegetable oils and fats
Vegetable oils
Olive oil
Sesame oil
Groundnut oil
Coconut oil
Cooking oil
Frying oil
Refined fats
Margarine and similar preparations
Margarine
Liquid margarine
Reduced or low-fat spreads
Grain mill products, starches and starch products
Husked rice
Cereal or vegetable flour and related products
Wheat flour
Wholemeal flour
Breadmaking flour
Plain flour
Pastry flour
Self-raising flour
Cereal flour
Corn flour
Rice flour
Vegetable flour and meal
Mixes for the preparation of baker's wares
Cake mixes
Baking mixes
Bakery products
Cereal grain products
Ground oats
Cereal products
Prepared breakfast cereals
Cornflakes
Muesli or equivalent
Rolled oats
Processed rice
Long-grain rice
Milled rice
Broken rice
Bran
Starches and starch products
Custard powder
Miscellaneous food products
Bread products, fresh pastry goods and cakes
Bread products
Bread
Rolls
Croissants
Crumpets
Prepared bread products
Rusks and biscuits; preserved pastry goods and cakes
Sweet biscuits
Sugar and related products
Sugar
White sugar
Maple sugar and maple syrup
Molasses
Sugar syrups
Honey
Sugar products
Desserts
Cocoa; chocolate and sugar confectionery
Chocolate and sugar confectionery
Pasta products
Uncooked pasta
Prepared pasta and couscous
Coffee, tea and related products
Coffee
Roasted coffee
Decaffeinated coffee
Coffee substitutes
Tea
Green tea
Black tea
Preparations of tea or maté
Teabags
Herbal infusions
Condiments and seasonings
Vinegar; sauces; mixed condiments; mustard flour and meal; prepared mustard
Sauces, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings
Soya sauce
Mayonnaise
Chutney
Herbs and spices
Pepper
Spices
Herbs
Salt
Ginger
Miscellaneous food products and dried goods
Soups and broths
Meat soups
Fish soups
Mixed soups
Soups
Soup mixes
Broths
Stocks
Mixes for stocks
Vegetable soups
Dessert mixes
Canned goods
Beverages, tobacco and related products
Greaseproof paper
Disposable catering supplies
