Checkpoint Charlie for Laois TD and Minister on St Patrick's Day

Laois TD and the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is off to Berlin on St Patrick's Day as the Irish Government's official representative in Germany capital on March 17.

He was among the list of politicians who will travel abroad under a trimmed back St Patrick's Day programme of travel for Government Ministers.

Apart from fewer politicians travelling than normal, Ministers have been told delegations should be kept to a minimum and first-class flights should not be used. They've also been told that hotel suites and hired limousines should also not be used.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar - Washington DC / New York.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney - New York.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe - Paris and Brussels.

Minister for Justice & Equality Charlie Flanagan - Berlin.

Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe - Savannah, USA.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed - Chicago.

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys - Sacramento, California.

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan - London.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring - Boston.

Attorney General Seamus Wolfe - New York.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh Minister for Health Simon Harris staying at home due to Covid-19.

Ministers who lost their Dáil seats are staying at home.

Ministers will be given a handbook with the key messages for this year’s visit.