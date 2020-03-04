Portlaoise school's Italy trip for 100 students remains in doubt

A Portlaoise school where 100 students were booked to go to Italy on March 13 has not yet decided whether the trip will go ahead, given the increased spread of coronavirus there.

St Mary's CBS held a meeting with parents of the Transition Year boys going on the trip last Tuesday night at 7pm.

It is understood that it was agreed to make a decision with the parents in the coming days.

The students are due to visit Artesina in Northern Italy. They would be flying into Milan Airport.

However The Department of Foreign Affairs has now advised against travelling to four regions in northern Italy, including Lombardy where Milan airport is situated.

"For the moment, we are advising against non-essential travel to the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna" it has stated.

The school Principal Maura Murphy is unavailable for comment today Wednesday March 4.

Italy has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases outside of Asia. The death toll from coronavirus had reached 79 on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,263.