Irish Rail reveals train service disruption service to Heuston Station due to line upgrade between Laois and Kildare

Irish Rail has announced changes to services to and from Heuston Station in Dublin through Laois on Saturday, March 7 (evening) and Sunday, March 8 (morning) due to line improvement work.

The Portlaoise commuter services will be affected as well trains connecting Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Galway, Mayo and other counties to Dublin.

Changes to the services include bus transfers due to engineering works between Cherryville Junction and Portarlington in Laois.

Saturday 7th (evening) and Sunday 8th (morning) March

Portlaoise Commuter Services

Saturday, March 7

19:45 Heuston to Portlaoise is advanced to 19:05 and will operate with altered times.

21:05 Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only. Bus transfers will operate from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

22:10 Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only. Bus transfers will operate from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

19:25 Portlaoise to Heuston is cancelled.

21:25 Portlaoise to Heuston will operate as a bus transfers from Portlaoise to Kildare. A second bus will operate from Portarlington to Monasterevin and Kildare. The train will operate from Kildare to Heuston.

22:02 Kildare to Heuston is cancelled.

22:30 Portlaoise to Heuston will commence from Kildare at 23:05 and will operate with altered times.

Cork Limerick Tralee

The following alterations and amendments to services will take place:

Saturday March 7

21:00 Heuston to Cork will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington with the train operating from Portarlington to Cork.

17:25 Cork to Heuston will call additionally and Portarlington and Kildare and will operate with revised times.

18:25 Cork to Heuston will operate to Portarlington only. Bus transfers will operate direct from Portlaoise to Heuston.

20:25 Cork to Heuston will operate to Portarlington only. Bus transfers will operate direct from Portlaoise to Heuston. A second bus will operate from Portarlington to Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Heuston.

22:36 Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 23:21



Sunday 8th March, 2020

08:30 Heuston to Tralee will be bus transfers from Heuston to Portlaoise. The train will operate from Portlaoise to Tralee.

10:45 Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22.

08:25 Limerick to Heuston will operate with altered times.

10:08 Limerick Junction to Ennis is deferred to 10:50 and will operate to Limerick station only.

10:50 Limerick to Limerick Junction will operate with altered times.

Galway - Westport - Heuston

Saturday 7th March

17:20 Galway to Heuston will call additionally at Monasterevin and will operate with altered times.

19:20 Galway to Heuston will operate to Portarlington only. Bus transfers will operate from Portarlington to Heuston.

18:15 Westport to Heuston will operate to Portarlington only. Bus transfers will operate from Portarlington to Heuston.

Sunday 8th March

08:00 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare and Portarlington. The train will operate from Portarlington to Galway.

09:40 Athlone to Westport is deferred to 10:06hrs and will operate with altered times.

10:30 Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55.

11:05 Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs.

07:50 Westport to Heuston will operate with altered times.

11:40 Heuston to Galway will NOT serve Clara and will operate with altered times.

08:05 Galway to Heuston will operate with altered times.

11:00 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 11:35 and will operate with altered times.