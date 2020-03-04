Coronavirus cases on island of Ireland reaches five
Covid-19 coronavirus
Two more cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the island of Ireland to five.
The NI Department of Health has said the cases were not connected and both patients were adults.
One person travelled back to Northern Ireland from northern Italy, while the other had contact with a person in the UK, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.
There are two confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland.
