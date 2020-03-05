Two hospitalised after road crash on Laois Offaly border
Two hospitalised after Midlands road crash
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a two-car crash in Portarlington on Wednesday night, March 4.
Gardaí attended the scene of the collision involving two vehicles at Spa Street, Portarlington, at approximately 8.45pm on Wednesday.
A woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s were taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí have said their investigations are ongoing.
