Car seized by Gardaí in Portlaoise had not been taxed in eight years
Two cars seized in Portlaoise
Gardaí in Portlaoise have seized a Mercedes car in Portlaoise which has not been taxed in eight years.
A garda foot patrol on duty in Portlaoise on Thursday morning March 5 came upon two vehicles in breach of road traffic legislation.
A black Mercedes SUV was found to have no NCT while the tax had not been paid since 2012.
The vehicle was impounded as was a blue Ford which had no NCT - it had expired more than a year and a half ago. Its road tax was also out of date.
The cars were both parked in the busy Lyster Square car park in the town centre.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on