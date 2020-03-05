Car seized by Gardaí in Portlaoise had not been taxed in eight years

Gardaí in Portlaoise have seized a Mercedes car in Portlaoise which has not been taxed in eight years.

A garda foot patrol on duty in Portlaoise on Thursday morning March 5 came upon two vehicles in breach of road traffic legislation.

A black Mercedes SUV was found to have no NCT while the tax had not been paid since 2012.

The vehicle was impounded as was a blue Ford which had no NCT - it had expired more than a year and a half ago. Its road tax was also out of date.

The cars were both parked in the busy Lyster Square car park in the town centre.