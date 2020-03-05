Laois roads await the road programme plan from the council

Resurface the road at Clonfad, Castletown, proposed Cllr Conor Bergin at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Laois County Council reply: Will be assessed in the context of a future roads programme.

Cllr Bergin said he received similar replies when he called for the resurfacing of the road at Cuffsborough, Clough, and Ballinrally Lane, Camross.

Resurface Cappanaclough Road, Shanahoe, proposed Cllr Ollie Clooney at the same meeting.

Reply: Council will assess this road in context of future programmes.