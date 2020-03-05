Group of students in Limerick told to self isolate over coronavirus

A group of students in Limerick have been told to self isolate following confirmation this Thursday that there are four patients with the coronavirus receiving treatment in a local hospital.

In a notice circulated, students from a specific course have been told to ‘self isolate immediately’ until Thursday March 12.

The students are asked to “please await further instructions” and the message states that “there is currently an emergency hospital meeting regarding same.”

While there is no indication that any of these students have the coronavirus, the Limerick Leader understands that they may have come into contact with someone with the virus.

It was confirmed today that four people with the coronavirus are being treated at the University Hospital Limerick in Dooradoyle.

The two males and two females are understood to be in an isolated unit.

There are seven cases of the virus now confirmed in Ireland. The other two are being treated in the Isolation Unit in Dublin. Another is being treated in Cork.

