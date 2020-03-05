First non-Italy originated coronavirus identified in Ireland
Coronavirus Covid-19
The first case of the coronavirus / Covid-19 not to have been contracted in Italy has been identified in Ireland.
The seventh person has tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland was reported on Thursday, March 5.
The patient is in the south of the country and receiving medical care at the ICU in Cork University Hospital.
There is no link to travel from Northern Italy this time.
Public Health Officials currently do not know the origin of the patient's infection.
It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to show.
Symptoms may include:
a cough
shortness of breath
breathing difficulties
fever (high temperature)
Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:
wash your hand properly and regularly
cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze
Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:
after coughing and sneezing
after toilet use
before eating
before and after preparing food
