Coronavirus increases by seven to 13 with one case not originating in Italy

The Department of Health has confirmed that there now 13 cases of the coronavirus covid-19 with one being treated at an intensive care unit in Cork.

Of the new seven cases confirmed today, four involve males from the east of the country and are travel related from northern Italy.

Two others are associated with close contact with an already confirmed case, two females in the west of the country.

The seventh case involves community transmission and involves a male in the south of the country. It is associated with Cork University Hospital and a risk assessment is under way.

All confirmed cases are in hospital.

A crisis management team is active in Cork as a result. The patient was admitted to the hospital last week before being discharged and readmitted last week.

Contract tracing is underway in Cork.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: "As things stand we are not able to say how this case has arisen," he said.

As to the spread from Italy he said he did not believe a travel ban should be introduced from the country.

"Ireland remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission.

"This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively.

"Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

"However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others," he said.