Health authorities confirm five new cases of the coronavirus Covid 19 in Ireland

Health authorities have announced that five more cases of the coronavirus Covid 19 have been confirmed.

The five new cases confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre involve two males and three females. Friday's confirmations bring the number of cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland to 18.

Most of the cases confirmed related to Cork. Health authorities said there was public interest in being aware of the location of Cork University Hospital as being the location.

A further four cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland. The total number of confirmed cases on the island of Ireland is now 22.

The cases confirmed in the Republic are as follows:

- Male in the east of the country, associated with travel from northern Italy

- Female in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

- Female healthcare worker in the south of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

- Male in the south of the country, associated with travel

- Female in the south of the country, associated with travel from northern Italy

A statement said the HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

“We ask that no organisation, school or health service provider acts unilaterally. We need to respond to the threat of COVID-19 in unison, following the advice of Public Health,” he said.,

He said the public is not recommended to use masks or gloves but urged people to wash hands.

Dr Holohan said isolation in the home of infected people would be considered next week which could take pressure off hospitals. He said many of the people infected to date are suffering mild illnesses.

A briefing was told that staff have been asked to self-isolate across a whole range of hospitals in recent weeks.

Liam Woods, HSE Director of Acute Operations, said: “Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this virus outbreak. The Department of Health and the HSE are equally dedicated to protecting and supporting this vital group of people.”



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The past number of weeks have been challenging for everyone in our healthcare system. This challenge is going escalate as the number of cases here rise.



“We must prioritise the protection of our frontline healthcare staff and as part of this the National Public Health Emergency Team has established a sub-group to identify and implement appropriate measures to protect them.”



The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person who has travelled from an affected region in the last 14 days, or who has come in contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days, and is concerned that they may have symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) should immediately isolate themselves from others and phone their GP.

The HSE 1850 24 1850

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to show.

Symptoms may include:

a cough

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:

pneumonia

Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:

wash your hand properly and regularly

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:

after coughing and sneezing

after toilet use

before eating

before and after preparing food

