No visiting announced at hospitals including Portlaoise and Tullamore #COVID-19 coronavirus

Visiting restrictions have been announced for all hospitals including those in Portlaoise and Tullamore.

The Health Service Executive has announced visitor restrictions to prevent infection.

"Hospitals within the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group are implementing visiting restrictions from this evening, Saturday March 7th. The restrictions will continue into next week and will be kept under review."

These restrictions are being put in place due to infection control measures and to protect both their patients and staff.

Only visits to people at their end of life or "other exceptional circumstances" agreed in advance are permitted.

Children in particular are not allowed.

A hospital spokesperson gave a statement to the Leinster Express on Saturday evening.

“We are asking the public not to visit the hospital other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting. To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. Children in particular should not visit patients in hospital."

“We recognise that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”

Dublin Midlands Hospital Group includes:

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Naas General Hospital

St Luke's Hospital, Rathgar

Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital Visit their website here for further information

Tallaght University Hospital . Visit www.tuh.ie

St James's Hospital . Visit www.stjames.ie for further information

As of Sunday morning March 8, there are 19 cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and 26 on the island of Ireland.