New cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Ireland include a seriously ill female

Health authorities confirmed on Sunday that two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus with both infections contracted in the community and not from Italy or travel from other at-risk areas.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed on Sunday evening that it has been informed of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland.

They are:

- 1 case of community transmission, a female in the east of the country

- 1 case of community transmission, a male in the south of the country, is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and a risk assessment is underway

It's been reported that the female on the east of the country is understood to be seriously ill. The male has already been treated for pneumonia. He was admitted to hospital in late February.

The cases announced to three the number of community cases which means health authorities do not know the source of infection.

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. More than 1,000 people have been tested.

The HSE said on Sunday that is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

However, its chief executive did not dispute figures published by the Business Post which estimated that 1.9 million could become infected.

"This is unprecedented," its Chief Executive Paul Reid told RTÉ.

There are also 177 hospital staff in self-isolation who work at hospitals in Cork and Limerick.

Health authorities in Ireland are expected to publish figures this week which will estimate the scale of the outbreak in the Republic.

On Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised that no non-essential trips be made to parts of Italy. This followed the announcement in Italy that an area occupied by 16 million people would be quarantined to stem the flood of cases there.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said:

“Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission.



“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.



“Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.



“The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice,".

Dr Holohan said central to this are the protective measures as follows:



- washing your hands regularly with soap and water.

- maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing/sneezing.

- avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

- practice cough and sneeze hygiene - covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough/sneeze and dispose of the tissue immediately.

-stay informed: keep up to date on latest Covid-19 information from the HSE.

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to show.

Symptoms may include:

a cough

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)