Coronavirus Covid 19 forces review of Abbeyleix St Patrick's Day Parade

The coronavirus has caused the organisers of the Abbeyleix St Patrick's Day Parade to review the situation.

The committee updated the community via Facebook on Sunday, March 9.

"The Abbeyleix St Patrick’s Day parade committee is currently assessing the situation regarding Covid19.

"A decision will be taken by the committee in conjunction with advice from the HSE as to whether the parade will take place as organised.

"We will inform you once we know whether the parade will continue or not.

"If you have any suggestions please contact Caroline Cleland at our store in Abbeyleix," concluded the statement.