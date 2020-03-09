Durrow St Patrick's Day Parade cancelled as mark of respect

The Durrow St Patrick's Day Parade organised have called off the 2020 edition.

The organisers decided to cancel the event on Monday morning, March 9 as a mark of respect from one of the committee members.

Mary Walsh passed away in the early hours of Monday. An active member of the south Laois community over many years, Mary had been ill for some time.

Mary was also to the fore in working for her community as a member of the Durrow Development Forum.