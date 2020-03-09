Laois Carlow border community cancels St Patrick's Day parades amid coronavirus outbreak

The Laois Carlow border parish of Graiguecullen Killeshin has cancelled the community's two St Patrick's Day parades.

Following on from the cancellation of the Carlow town parade, the parish confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

"Please note that due to the coronavirus and in the interest of public health it has been decided to cancel both parades for this year," said the parish.

A number of other Laois parades have already been cancelled or the organising committees will decide this week on foot of advice from the Government.