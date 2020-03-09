Another Laois community cancels St Patrick's Day parade due to the coronavirus

A small Laois community has called one of the first parades to take place in Ireland each year.

The Spink St Patrick's Day parade will not take place on Tuesday, March 17.

John Fitzpatrick, who is one of the organisers, said the health concerns connected with the coronavirus were the reason why it had been called off. He thanked everybody who had contributed to date this year.

The Spink parade is the first parade to take place in Laois each year.