Lack of privacy for Laois council house applicants at tax office

People coming to Laois County Council to ask for a home are being forced to reveal their personal details while being overheard by a queue of people at the tax office.

The situation is “untenable” the CEO John Mulholland has admitted, and must be changed.

“Obviously a situation where you are open to hearing other people’s business is untenable. We’ll provide a solution straight away,” he said.

The housing section has been moved to the newer tax building behind county hall.

“We are not quite finished setting it up. There will be two or three privacy rooms. You can take it that this will be attended to. I appreciate the embarrassment and discomfort for people standing in the queue too,” Mr Mulholland said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley had flagged it to him at the February council meeting.

“The housing section was moved to the tax building. There are two public desks but people paying their tax on cars can hear everyone’s business being discussed. It’s disgracefu,” she said.

“The little office for HAP is like a confession box. You can hear everything. I represent these people who have to go in to use that facility. As far as I’m concerned it’s a breach of data protection taking place there every day of the week,” she said.

Her Sinn Féin colleague Cllr Aidan Mullins agreed.

“It is a serious breach of privacy. It’s not fair on staff either. A lot of people are stressed as they are homeless, something needs to be done urgently,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird said that the council is failing in its duty to give housing.

“It’s a hundred times worse. It’s wrong. We are the only people to deal with people who have no home. You can see houses being built but it’s been very slow. People are entitled to some bit of dignity. I can’t understand how this was designed. It’s in a public space. When you do your business for planning you go in and the door closes behind you. Do the job and do it right,” he said.

“It took years to get two rooms. We got that, now it’s a step back. I don’t like what’s being done to people,” he said.

New secure private housing offices are planned since 2017 following threats and intimidation of staff. Gardaí were called several times as people became frustrated at the lack of council homes.

Latest figures from the council are that there are now 1,684 people or families qualified and waiting for a council home from Laois County Council. This includes 892 who are in private rented accommodation and receiving a Housing Assistance payment towards their rent.