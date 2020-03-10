Laois cancer support service suspends all group activities #coronavirus
The Cuisle Centre for cancer support has suspended all group activities over the coronavirus COVID-19.
The centre in Portlaoise serves Laois and the midlands area to provide therapies, workshops and services to people affected by cancer.
It has issued the notification this Tuesday March 10.
"We have taken the decision to suspend all our group activities until further notice.We feel this is in everyone’s best interest in the current climate.
We will be continuing our counselling and individual therapies.
We wish you all well."
Founded in 2004, the centre on the Block Road is a registered charity that provides professional support to newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families.
Their services normally include:
Individual Therapeutic Therapies
Group Relaxation Workshops
Art Therapy
Bereavement Groups
Manual Lymphatic Drainage
Brest Care
Counselling
Nutrition
Children / Adolescent Workshops
Evening Support Groups
See www.cuislecentre.com
