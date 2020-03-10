Double-digit rise in Irish coronavirus Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health has confirmed a double-digit jump in the number of coronavirus Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Department of Health officials outlined a breakdown of the 10 new cases which brings the total in the Republic of Ireland to 34 at the daily briefing on Tuesday, March 10.

Five of these new cases are linked with travel from an affected area. Three of those are males in the south. One male and one female in the east of the country is also associated with travel from an affected area.

Three of those 10 new cases are associated with close contact with a confirmed case - a male and female in the west and a female in the south of the country.

Two of the new cases are healthcare workers - one male in the south associated with hospital transmission and one female in the east, possibly due to hospital transmission.

In total, 1,784 people have been tested for Covid-19 up to Monday.

There are now 50 cases on the island of Ireland after 16 new cases were also in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.