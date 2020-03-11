First coronavirus Covid-19 death reported in Ireland

Ireland has recorded its first death from coronavirus Covid-19.

It is reported that the elderly patient died early Wednesday, March 11 at hospital in the east of the country.

It is believed that the patient presented to the hospital in recent days with respiratory symptoms and was later diagnosed with the disease when the staff decided to perform a test.

The ten new cases confirmed on Tuesday brought to 34 the number of deaths by March 10. Two of the cases are community-related and not contracted via Italy.

The National Public Health Emergency Teams will have more details at its daily briefing this evening.