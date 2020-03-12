Laois school formally cancels Italy trip for 100 students

A Laois school has this week announced the cancellation of a student trip to north Italy.

St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise formally cancelled the trip for 100 students which has been in serious doubt since cases of coronavirus Covid-19 rose in north Italy in late February.

A formal cancellation was texted to parents of the students who were due to fly to Milan in Lombardy this Friday March 13.

The principal Maura Murphy has confirmed this Wednesday March 12 that they have managed to get a full refund.

"We are delighted to say that we got the best result, and we are happy with the way we handled it," she told the Leinster Express.

They each had paid €750. The ski trip is organised by the school every second year, open to boys from every year, with many students saving up for a year and a half to go.