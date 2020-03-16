First Laois hotel temporarily closes its doors due to Covid-19 pandemic

In their twentieth year of business, the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel has today temporarily closed its doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, a popular family-owned and run hotel situated on the Cork Road in Abbeyleix, is the first hotel in County Laois to close following the Government's appeal to the public to minimise social contact to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said: "To all our loyal customers. It is with great sadness that we have made the decision to close from 3pm 16th March, until the 29th March 2020.

"This in the interests of public health and the health of our staff and their families.

"We, the Kent family, want to thank you for your continued support and understanding in this unprecedented time. In addition, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this decision.

"We look forward to resuming business as usual very soon. Thank you," the post finished.

The news comes as efforts to contain the virus intensify following the Minister for Health Simon Harris' announcement on Sunday evening that pubs across the country would close to stem the virus.