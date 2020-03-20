BREAKING: Over 120 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland as total figure nears 700

The Department of Health has confirmed a total of 126 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, Friday, March 20.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 683. So far three people have died as a result of the virus in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 40%, local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 39%; 96 cases remain under investigation.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service.

“The Department of Health has issued outdoor social distancing guidelines for everyone to follow. While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are aware that the actions we must take as a nation can lead to individuals feeling isolated and anxious. Be mindful of your mental health during this time, try to keep to a routine, maintain a healthy, balanced diet, and remember social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation – stay in touch with family & friends, use technology to stay connected. There are resources to help you mind your mental health on HSE.ie.”

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine, HSE said; “One in four cases relate to healthcare workers. We must reinforce the importance of appropriate personal protection measures in hospitals. A healthcare workers sub-group, established under NPHET, will continue to support frontline healthcare workers.”

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight Wednesday18th March (438 cases), reveals;

· Of the 438 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 27 clusters involving 142 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 44

· 32% of cases have been hospitalised

· 2.7% (12 cases) admitted to ICU - representing 8.6% of all cases hospitalised

· 114 cases are associated with Healthcare workers, 36 of whom are associated with foreign travel

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 51%, followed by Cork 15% and Limerick and Wicklow have 3% of cases each

Data analysis as of midnight including county breakdown 18 March 2020

Source: HPSC



Total number cases 438

Total number hospitalised 140 32%



Total number admitted to ICU 12 3%



Total number deaths 3 0.7%



Case fatality rate 0.7%



Total number healthcare workers 114 26%



Number clusters notified 27



Median Age 44

Gender

Female 189 43%



Male 242 55%



Unknown 7 2%



Total 438

Hospitalised cases by age group



< 5 1 1% of total



5 - 14 2 2% of total



15 - 24 9 8% of total



25 - 34 16 15% of total



35 - 44 15 14% of total



45 - 54 11 10% of total



55 - 64 23 21% of total



65+ 31 29% of total



Total 108



Counties





County Percentage of total

Carlow <=5 1%



Cavan <=5 0%



Clare 7 2%



Cork 66 15%



Donegal <=5 1%



Dublin 225 51%



Galway 14 3%



Kerry 7 2%



Kildare 9 2%



Kilkenny 7 2%



Laois <=5 1%



Leitrim <=5 0%



Limerick 15 3%



Longford <=5 0%



Louth 8 2%



Mayo <=5 0%



Meath 11 3%



Offaly <=5 1%



Roscommon <=5 0%



Sligo <=5 1%



Tipperary <=5 1%



Waterford 7 2%



Westmeath 12 3%



Wexford <=5 0%



Wicklow 15 3%



Source: HPSC 18/3/2020



Cluster type



Travel 11



Hospital 5



Nursing Home 3



Private house 3



Extended family 2



Workplace 2



Under investigation 1



Total 27





Source: HPSC 18/3/2020



Meanwhile, the Department of Transport has removed the requirement for those over 70 to provide a medical report has also been removed at this time. However, this is only on the basis that they do not have an identified or specified illness.