Coronavirus causes a 'surge' in interest from people wanting to home pets in Laois

The Laois Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LSPCA) in Laois has welcomed a big interest from local people seeking to home pets during the coronavirus Covid-19 but has urged them to think carefully before committing.

The LSPCA issued a statement on its website about the jump in enquiries.

"We have had a huge surge in people looking for new pets. While we welcome new homes for our animals, we would urge people to think carefully before they take on a living creature that will need long term attention and care.

"We are aware kids are bored and parents are at home from work but this won’t always be the case. We just want people to make sure that an animal will still fit into their lifestyle when they return to work and kids return to school. If this is the case, we would be delighted to hear from you," said the statement.