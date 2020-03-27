Don't forget to change your clock this weekend as 'summertime' begins

The coronavirus Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions are making us all feel like time is standing still but the clocks will change this weekend to mark the start of what is officially called 'daylight saving time'.

Clocks go forward this weekend Sunday, 29 March 2020, at 1am.

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on 29 Mar 2020 than the day before. That means there will be more light in the evening.

Daylight saving ends on October 25.