Laois Gardaí receive a special delivery from the community for their hard work during Covid-19 crisis

Gardaí in Abbeyleix have received an unexpected, but welcome, delivery this morning in the form of a well-stocked care package from two young Laois ladies.

Michaela (11) and Natasha (17) put together the package for their local Gardaí in recognition of their contribution to the ongoing national emergency. The package was filled with biscuits, chocolates, goodies and a hand-made card signed by the young ladies.

"Thank you so much for all your hard work and dedication on the frontline during this difficult time. It is greatly appreciated by everyone," the girls wrote on the card.

In a post on the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page, they said:

"Abbeyleix Garda had a delivery this morning too from Michaela 11 and Natasha 17. Thanks for the beautiful card and goodies.

"There will be strict diets at the end of this," they finished.