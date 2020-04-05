Midlands dress designer making masks during Covid-19 lockdown

A well-known dress designer from Birr in Offaly is using the lockdown by putting her years of experience to good use, by making masks for anyone who may need them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Geraldine O'Meara took the opportunity to make the masks and has gone now got her own production line going at her studio, based in Crinkill, Birr.

Geraldine said she was “making the masks for anyone, who needs them”. The masks are made of two layers of breathable cotton with an interliner with two styles available. However, Geraldine advised, while they aren't medical masks they will “provide some protection”. They have been washed in Dettol protective laundry cleanser and pressed. They are available from 'Geraldine O'Meara Fashion Designer'.