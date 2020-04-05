Varadkar rejoins Irish Medical Register to help out in battle against coronavirus

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejoined the Irish medical register and is set to work a session a week during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by The Irish Times.

Before entering politics, he has studied medicine and worked as a doctor for seven years.

It says that he was taken off the medical register in 2013.

However, the report noted that he had rejoined the medical register in March as the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the country.

It is understood that he will work in “an area suited to his qualifications.”

Last month, the HSE appealed last month for all healthcare professionals not working in the profession to register in a mass recruitment drive to deal with the crisis.

Some 50,000 people applied in less than three days.

It is understood the Taoiseach will help out in phone assessments.